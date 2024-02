Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh who played the role of Samar in the show got eliminated from Jahal Dikhhla Jaa season 11. The actor's elimination came as a shock to his fans and followers. Sagar entered the show as a wildcard contestant and showcased his dancing talent. He managed to win hearts with his exceptional dancing skills and was pitted against fellow contestant Shiv Thakare in the showdown. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shoaib Ibrahim roped in for Rohit Shetty's show after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Recently, Sagar took to his social media and shared moments from the final dance performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets.He wrote, “From dedication to celebration: seeing my parents dance with joy is the ultimate reward. Six and a half years of relentless pursuit to prove their belief right With their guidance, I found my path early, and this is just the beginning. Dreams do come true when you have unwavering support and determination'. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare show to get scrapped by channel after a flop season?

Sagar bid a farewell with heavy heart and got emotional. He managed to leave a lasting impression on the minds of the judges, contestants and audience with his sheer dedication. He not only earned admiration from judges but also showcased his passion for dance. Sagar performed on 'Kar Harr Maidan Fateh' song in his last dance ka chance. He depicted his own journey of becoming an actor after facing problems in life.

Sagar's parents appeared on the show during the family special week and he got an opportunity to dance with his parents. His parents also danced with judges Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan. The actor thanked the judges and Farah praised him as she said that it is not the end and just the beginning of his career.

Well, the audience has finally got its top 6 including Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, Shiv Thakare and Adrija Sinha.