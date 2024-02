Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get its winner soon. The show has been in the news since the start. It has been the favourite dance reality show of many. The semi-finale of show was shot recently. Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Shiv Thakare are in the top six. And, Manisha, Shoaib have confirmed being in the top five finalists. It was being reported since a long time that Shiv Thakare has been eliminated from the show. It is not confirmed by anyone but rumours suggest that he has lost his chance to be the finalist. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Will Manisha Rani join these past winners of the dance reality show?

Here's how Shiv Thakare reacted to his elimination from JDJ 11

The semi-finale will air today and tomorrow (February 24 and 25). Now, a source close to Filmibeat have informed them that Shiv has been eliminated and has also revealed his reaction to his elimination. The source shared that Shiv Thakare is disappointed with the results of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 elimination and any contestant would be upset over losing the trophy after coming so close. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare shares a cryptic post about letting other people win amidst speculations of his elimination

The source shared that Shiv had ups and downs in his journey but he has enjoyed the journey. However, he knows it's a competition and there can be only one winner. Shiv is disappointed but not heartbroken over his eviction.

The source added, "There are very few celebrities, who can boast about being part of three iconic shows like Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11."

Grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the show will have many big personalities and there will be never-seen-before acts on the show. The makers have also planned a big twist just before the finale of the show. The finale will happen on March 2 but it is not confirmed yet.

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges and Rithvik Dhanjani, Gauahar Khan are the hosts of the show. The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get the grand trophy and a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.