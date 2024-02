Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare's elimination came as a shock to his fans and viewers of the show. It was hard to believe that the strongest contestants had been voted out. In the semi-final episode, Shiv gave his best performance but somehow failed to impress and got evicted. However, his shocking elimination was hard for the judges and audience to accept. Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi were seen in tears as Shiv Thakare was bidding adieu to the show. Shiv Thakare took his defeat with a smile but his disappointment was visible on his face. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare disappointed after losing against Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim and others? Check his reaction

Shiv Ki Sena is extremely unhappy with his eviction and is calling out at the makers for his unfair eviction. The fans of Shiv are lashing out at the dirty politics and are claiming to have been unfair to him since his Bigg Boss days. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Grand trophy of the show revealed; Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim or Shiv Thakare; who will win?

All they did was dirty politics to him still he is leaving the show with a wide smile and with all the respect ??❤️

He was far more better than many there deserved everything but as he said it's not the end ❤️!

Proud of you boyy ❤️!#ShivThakare #ShivKiSena pic.twitter.com/LHOw8QeKge — BornToShine? (@TheAliya2) February 24, 2024

I supported him in bb…. I know his life struggle.. rejections k baad phir try krna..,

As #ManishaRani Fan. I truly believe he deserves to be in top 5 ?. You performed really well #ShivThakare

Love from #ManishaSquad ..#ManishaRaniInJDJ11 pic.twitter.com/tZAWv3i2ff — gojo (Vote For Manisha) (@Gojo_Era_Begins) February 24, 2024

He knew what was happening. He knew there was no hope with all the dirty politics.

Still he gave his 200% to such a show till the end, thats #ShivThakare for you ? Shiv made his mark, much more than the show. PROUD OF YOU SHIV THAKARE pic.twitter.com/xrQoUu2pQO — Anupriya ???? (@realistic_soul0) February 24, 2024

Honestly this was a biased and wrong eviction ?

He actually deserved to be one of the finalist ! Much luck and Best wishes for future @ShivThakare9 #ShivThakare#ManishaRani #ManishaSquadpic.twitter.com/oDp1SazXnj — ???????????? ?️ (Vote for Manisha) (@ruthaparinda) February 24, 2024

Right now the finalist is Manisha Rani and there are high chance that she will lift the trophy in the show.