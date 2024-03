Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has ended and Manisha Rani has been declared the winner of the show. She was paired with Ashutosh Pawar in the show and had entered as a wild card contestant. She won against Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha. Sreerama Chandra and Dhanashree Verma were also in the finals. Shiv Thakare was eliminated in the semi-finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Shiv was one of the strongest contestants as he had a massive fan following. He did get good scores for his performances but even if he was the lowest scorer, he used to be safe because of the voting. Shiv's elimination was a huge shock for everyone and fans refused to believe that he is not in the finale. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani opens up on performing despite a knee injury; 'Hamne finale mein patti watti...'

Shiv on Manisha Rani's win

Many even accused the makers of being biased and not letting Shiv reach the finale of the show. Now, Shiv was recently spotted attending Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday bash. He spoke to the paparazzi who asked him about Manisha Rani winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Vivek Dahiya, Falaq Naaz: Stars who revived their careers with Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and other shows

He said that he is happy that Manisha won as she deserved to win the show. He was also asked about his journey and said that he has learnt a lot and the journey has been long. He spoke about doing Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and then Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Shiv speaks about the judges of JDJ 11

He shared he learnt a lot from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and he got to learn so many dance forms without even having to pay any money. Shiv further spoke about the judges of the show, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

He shared, "All the judges were very good and I danced from my heart and that's what connected to the audience. My journey became so special. I have also come from a place of being a common man who worked hard to reach where he is today and have faced a lot of difficulties."

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 happened on March 2 and former contestants like Tanishaa Mukerji, Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Rajeev Thakur, Anjali Anand and others attended the finale. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani were the hosts of the show.