Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma were the top 5 finalists of the celebrity-based dance reality show. Manisha Rani emerged as the winner. Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. However, she couldn't make it to the grand finale as she got eliminated after 8 weeks. Nevertheless, Tanishaa made some memorable bonds on the show with the contestants, which was evident when most of them marked their presence yesterday night at Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday bash.

Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani and others dance their heart out at Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday bash

Tanishaa Mukerji turned 46 on March 3rd, 2024. However, the actress celebrated her birthday last night with her close friends and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants. Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and others attended the bash. Shiv and Sreerama also posted pictures from the birthday bash. On one hand, where Shiv was seen dancing along with his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 choreographer, Romsha, and co-contestant Adrija Sinha, Sreerama gave us an insight into the cake-cutting celebration where Tanishaa's mom, veteran actress Tanuja, was also present. Check out the pictures below.

The journey of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 ended on March 2nd, 2024, with Manisha Rani lifting the trophy. Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, and Adrija Sinha were the top 3 finalists of the show. Even before the result was officially announced on television, speculations were rife that Manisha Rani had emerged as the winner. There was a tough competition between Manisha and Shoaib as both the celebrities enjoy massive fan following. The celebrity-based dance reality show was also in news for wrong reasons.

Vivek Dahiya, who participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, was disheartened by his eviction. Vivek stated the fact that makers eliminated him on the day when his wife, actress Divyanka Tripathi, was invited for a special act really made things more sad. Divyanka also said that seeing Vivek's elimination was certainly heartbreaking for her. In fact, social media users also slammed the makers when they eliminated Shiv Thakare just a week before the finale. The ardent fans of the Bigg Boss 16 contestant accused the makers of deliberately eliminating Shiv so that they could easily make Manisha or Shoaib the winner.