Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare is the perfect example of an outsider conquering the entertainment industry with sheer hard work and determination. Although his ardent fans are miffed with his unfair eviction from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, no one can deny the fact that he has achieved enough fame that today he can be rightly called one of the most successful outsiders in the glamour world. Shiv, who has often stated how his mother has always been the constant reason behind his success, recently opened up about his father being the silent pillar of support for him.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare opens up about his father being the silent pillar of strength

Shiv Thakare's dad turned a year older yesterday. A few of his fandoms also made cute edits featuring Shiv and his dad, which the reality TV show star also reposted on his respective Instagram story. While Shiv has often mentioned his mother as the biggest support, his love for his father was evident when he dedicated an entire performance to him in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Ironically, Shiv's dad, who usually stays away from the media glare, graced his presence on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In a conversation with TOI, Shiv Thakare said that he comes from a middle-class family where from childhood he has been taught to adjust with life. He stated that while he has always spoken about how his mother has been the biggest strength behind his success, he has never really talked about his bond with his dad.

Shiv said his father has been a silent pillar for him and his family. He further stated that his father has always been behind him and his siblings and let them fly the way they want. Shiv concluded that his father has always been there if any of the family members have needed him.

Shiv Thakare was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He got eliminated just a week before the grand finale. Many thought that his eviction was certainly unfair as he was a great performer, and because he enjoys a massive fan following on social media, he cannot be out due to fewer votes. It seems Shiv himself is miffed with his elimination and hence recently didn't post anything about his Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey.