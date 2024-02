Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The dance reality show is just a few weeks away from its grand finale. Each and every contestant is putting their best dancing foot forward to win the trophy. When the celebrity reality dance show commenced, the show did decently. However, post the entry of wildcard contestants like Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, and others, the show's popularity, especially on social media, went skyrocketing. There were even talks about how the wildcard entries have clearly outshone the contestants who were part of the show from day 1. Now, Shiv Thakare, who has been part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 since its inception, recently opened up about whether, as a contestant, he has ever been bothered by the wildcard contestants' growing popularity. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and other celebrities whose personal revelations packed dance reality shows with melodrama

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare show to get scrapped by channel after a flop season?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare reveals if he feels threatened by wild card entries

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Off late, be it the judges or even the celebrity guests, they are often seen praising and applauding the wildcard contestants a bit more, especially Manisha Rani. There has always been a notion that wildcard contestants have an added privilege as they join the show from mid and don't slog as much as the prior contestants have. Amidst this, if a wildcard contestant gets more appreciation than a contestant who has been part of the show from the start, is it fair? Talking to TOI, Shiv Thakare said that when a wildcard contestant comes, he or she brings his or her own audience, which always works for the show. Citing Manisha Rani's example, Shiv said that when Manisha came, she brought her own audience, which indirectly grabbed more eyeballs for the show. Shiv stated that wildcard entries are actually, in a way, good because the more audience gets attached, the show gets bigger and better. The reality show star further stated that he is way past the insecurity feeling and said if he gets threatened by someone's entry, he would not have reached till here in his career. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi finally reveals the one big reason why she will never participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Trending Now

He also praised Manisha and said her entry has certainly added value to the show. The grand finale is just a few weeks away. There's a strong notion that makers are planning to make Manisha Rani the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.