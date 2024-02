Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: News of Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare's elimination from the celebrity-based dance reality show has been circulating on social media for the past few days. The semi-finale episode is scheduled to be aired on 25th February 2024, and only then will it be confirmed whether the rumours are true or not. Amidst speculations of elimination, Shiv Thakare recently shared a cryptic post about letting other people win and cheering for them. The post has certainly sent his ardent fans into a frenzy, speculating if his post is an indirect hint to his elimination. Check out the post below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: After Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim becomes the second confirmed finalist of the dance reality show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare shares a cryptic post about letting other people win

Since the start of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, ardent fans of Shiv Thakare have accused the makers of the reality show of bias towards other contestants. Fans have alleged that the makers do not support or appreciate Shiv despite his remarkable dance performances. A section of social media has felt that Shoaib Ibrahim is clearly the makers' favourite and that they often support the Sasural Simar Ka actor even when his performance is not up to the mark. Shiv, who has kept mum on all the rumours, recently shared a cryptic post. The below post is a heartfelt note by his fan who shared how Shiv is the real hero who always lets others win and even appreciates their efforts. Shiv, who was clearly overwhelmed, reposted the story on his Instagram page and thanked the fan for the kind words. Check out the psogt below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and more reality TV shows that were called out for biased decisions and results

The above post does look like Shiv is miffed with his elimination and that he too didn't expect his journey to be over just before a week to the grand finale. Ardent fans of Shiv have stated that because the makers wanted Manisha Rani or Shoaib Ibrahim to be the winners, they played it safe and eliminated Shiv even before the finale.

Shiv's elimination is certainly hard to digest for two reasons. Compared to other contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, he has certainly given better dance performances. Also, he enjoys a massive fan following, hence getting eliminated due to fewer votes is something which is difficult to accept.

The grand finale of the show is scheduled to take place on 2nd March 2024. Preparations for the grand finale have already begun, with the top 5 finalists reportedly starting to prepare for their final acts for the dance reality show.