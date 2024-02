Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is going on well and the show has been loved by the audience. The show has been getting all the attention. This season has Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. Manisha Rani, Nikitha Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and others entered the show as wild card contestants. Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the most popular and strong contestants. Shiv Thakare also has a massive fan following as he has been a part of many reality shows. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim leaves Malaika Arora shocked with a scary performance; Dipika Kakar talks about his hardwork

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani resumes work after being hospitalized; celebs who fell ill during shoot because of various reasons

Are the judges biased?

However, Shiv has not been able to score a perfect 30 yet. Shiv was a choreographer back then and used to take dance classes. But he was not able to impress the judges, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi yet with his performance. But, Shoaib has been performing well and is getting perfect scores for his hard work. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora gets emotional and breaks into tears on the sets, the reason will break your heart

Trending Now

But, in the recent episode which is about heavy costumes, Shoaib once again has got perfect scores and praise from the judges. Shiv also received all the love and appreciation for his performance but he could not get the perfect 30. Fans feel the judges have been biased towards Shoaib and there is favouritism in the show. Some even feel that the judges have been biased towards Shoaib after his wife Dipika Kakar treated them with Biryani.

Fans feel the judges are biased towards Shoaib Ibrahim

Shiv Thakare has been trending and fans feel the judges are being too strict towards him. One of the users wrote, "Today's act of #ShivThakare was good but judges are hell biased against him. Favouritism at its peak now. Always Appreciate the good work @SonyTV @TheFarahKhan @ArshadWarsi #JDJ11"

Today's act of #ShivThakare was good but judges are hell biased against him Favouritism at its peak now. Always Appreciate the good work @SonyTV @TheFarahKhan @ArshadWarsi #JDJ11pic.twitter.com/zIYcmk7wdQ — Rohit. (@RoSixSharma) February 3, 2024

Another user wrote, "#ShivThakare and #ManishaRani fans wake up now. Judges are hell biased towards Shoaib . Today's performance of Shiv was so so good but he received only 24. Whereas Biryani guy got 30 without dancing much. Judges @ArshadWarsi @TheFarahKhan #JDJ11"

#ShivThakare and #ManishaRani fans wake up now. Judges are hell biased towards Shoaib . Today's performance of Shiv was so so good but he received only 24. Whereas Biryani guy got 30 without dancing much. Judges ☕@ArshadWarsi @TheFarahKhan #JDJ11

https://t.co/t0INq4cL9y — Rohit. (@RoSixSharma) February 3, 2024

From last 2 weeks I was criticizing Shiv Thakare as I feel he was not living upto his potential. But this act by #ShivThakare was fantastic. Still Judges was biased against him and gave only 24 marks.

No promos was released for him. UNFAIR!

Vote Karo pic.twitter.com/zIYcmk7wdQ — Rohit. (@RoSixSharma) February 3, 2024

Man This Is Finest Of Artistry, Relentless Dedication And Effortless Dance Moves With Such A Unique Concept ‼️ Still The Judges Only Have To Be Biased Towards Biriyani Guy. #ShivThakare #ShivKiSena #ShivSquad pic.twitter.com/oSWnyjrrzA — ?????? ? ??? (@shanky_x) February 3, 2024

#ShivThakare and Romsha Dance were in sync. Shiv completely nullifies the judges comments that shiv depends on the count on the choreographer. BIASED JUDJES @ArshadWarsi@TheFarahKhan and #MalaikaArora VOTE FOR SHIV THAKARE#JDJ11

pic.twitter.com/zIYcmk7wdQ — Rohit. (@RoSixSharma) February 3, 2024

I partiality is becoming so evident now that even neutrals have started noticing @SonyTV

Itna baimani na Karo ki duniya baiman bolne lage #ShivThakare#ShivThakareInJDJ11 — Bani (@Bani6861) February 3, 2024

I don't know about troffy and dance but shiv thakare as an actor excelling in each coming performance.

This intensive Acting will surely bag him good projects in future and I can't wait.#ShivThakare https://t.co/bMEuW3ESyR — ?????? ? (@mjnjnjnj131141) February 3, 2024

" VOTE FOR SHIV IN JHALAK "

This emotional, dramatic & brilliant act deserve 29/30 atleast @SonyTV !! Being an old viewer of Sony Tv. Highly disappointed to see such biasness from this channel. #ShivThakare #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11 #ShivSquad pic.twitter.com/HXQKknj55Y — ₭?????? ⚕ (@medico_sane) February 3, 2024

baal kheench ke fekna tha kya ???

Kya action chahiye judges @SonyTV THIS ACT FROM SHIV = 24

AND SHOAIB ACT = 30#Biasedness top notch

DANCE KAHAN hai 13 week se ACTING hi kar raha hai sasta SRK #ShivThakare #VoteForShivInJhalak Shoaib breathes

Le judges https://t.co/M5JLGd9n5u pic.twitter.com/uB63XrdgSD — Suman Mishra (@SumanMi37805609) February 3, 2024

Kitni bhi biasedness kar lo

Janta ke pyaar ko nahi change kar paaoge @SonyTV

Shiv is trending Biryani ko jitaane ke liye kisi aur ko baar2 demotivate karte ho

Uska Tv serial jiske liye yeh sab kar rahe ho

0.2 se aage nahi badhega TRP ….#ShivThakare#VoteForShivInJhalak pic.twitter.com/WKz3Xr7B31 — Suman Mishra (@SumanMi37805609) February 3, 2024

Jab romsha pure dance karwati thi toh inhe story line missing lagti thi

ab jab story line or dance dono bharpur tha toh bhi inhe dance missing lga. Aakhir dekhna kya h shiv me decide kr lo.@SonyTV @ArshadWarsi @TheFarahKhan #ShivThakare he is gem of person do do these things. — Seema Yadav (@SeemaYa66291248) February 3, 2024

Well, earlier, Vivek Dahiya had also expressed disappointment after he was eliminated from the show.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

This article is a collection of thoughts of fans on social media.