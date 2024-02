Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been grabbing a lot of attention these days due to judges' favoritism. The celebrity dance reality show seems to be a big hit among audiences. The dance reality show, judged by Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi has been sparking controversy as fans accuse them of biased behavior towards Shoaib Ibrahim. These fans also slammed the judges for unfair treatment towards Shiv Thakare. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and more; fees of cast and crew revealed

Shiv Thakare has been trending on twitter for his perfect reply to host Gauahar Khan's question. His instant reply to her left judges and contestants clapping for him. Shiv has been winning hearts across the globe for his genuine personality. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim spills the beans on the prep of his latest act that earned him the 'performer of the week' tag

Watch Shiv Thakare's video

I have known him from Roadies,Marathi Bigg boss n Must Say Ye dil ka banda hai ❤️

Such a pure soul & Amazing human being ✨️✨️

This man deserves All The Love n Support ✨️?#ShivThakare #JhalakDikhhlaJaa11#JhalakDikhhlaJaa #VoteForShivInJhalak

pic.twitter.com/iGzQLAeXH7 — rimziii?✨️ (@rimzii12) February 10, 2024

Trending Now

Gobar Khan ko uski aukaat dikha de?

Shiv Thakare se panga nahi..

He is very hardworking & very genuine..

He is not relying on his fans only, he has shown lots of improvements & he deserves to be the winner?#ShivThakare #JhalakDikhlaaJaa11pic.twitter.com/DkGYThYuja — Sidharth Ka Fan (@SidharthkaFan) February 10, 2024

Shiv Thakare se panga nahi..

He is very hardworking & very genuine..

He is not relying on his fans only, he has shown lots of improvements & he deserves to be the winner?#ShivThakare #JhalakDikhlaaJaa11 pic.twitter.com/1WMnW1g1BM — Riju Kar? (@kar_riju7) February 11, 2024

Within no time, the video went viral and netizens are praising Shiv. They want Shiv to become the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. One user wrote, 'I have known him from Roadies,Marathi Bigg boss n Must Say Ye dil ka banda hai ❤️Such a pure soul & Amazing human being ✨✨This man deserves All The Love n Support', while another one wrote, 'Gobar Khan ko uski aukaat dikha de?Shiv Thakare se panga nahi..He is very hardworking & very genuine..He is not relying on his fans only, he has shown lots of improvements & he deserves to be the winner'. Third user wrote, 'Shiv Thakare se panga nahi..He is very hardworking & very genuine..He is not relying on his fans only, he has shown lots of improvements & he deserves to be the winner'.

The show features Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, and Adrija Sinha. Recently, Sangeeta Phogat was eliminated from the show and Sagar Parekh got safe.