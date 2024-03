Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare didn't win the celebrity-based dance reality show, but with his recent gesture, he proves that he is a real winner. Recently, Shiv Thakare took a few underprivileged children to a fun fair game. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant wasn't a part of any NGO event or program. In fact, he spotted the kids randomly and decided to give them some moments of happiness and joy. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Manisha Rani recalls running away from home and becoming a background dancer; 'Yeh jeet aukaat se...'

Shiv Thakare's heartwarming gesture for underprivileged kids proves he is a true winner in real life

It so happened that Shiv Thakare shared a series of videos with some underprivileged kids. Shiv spotted those kids, and they began asking him to take them out to a nearby fun fair. Shiv initially teased them that he is poor and doesn't have money to take them out. However, eventually, he took the kids inside his car to take them to the fun fair game. The kids' happiness knew no bounds as they were seated in the car and were enjoying their ride. Later, Shiv took the kids to the fun fair game where they all had a gala time. Shiv then dropped the kids back. It goes without saying that all the kids were thankful to the reality show star for giving them a memory for life. Check out the pictures below.

Shiv was recently in the news due to his eviction from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Shiv's fans thought that he could have easily won the reality show as compared to other contestants. He was a great performer and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media, so he can't be out from the show due to fewer votes. However, when Shiv was eliminated a week before the grand finale, his fans slammed the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for being unfair towards Shiv. Like his fans, he reportedly too seems annoyed with his eviction; hence he missed the grand finale. Manisha Rani has been declared as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.