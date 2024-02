Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is the talk of the town. The show is inching towards the finale and is getting love. Shoaib Ibrahim holds a special place in everyone's hearts. He has been performing extremely well and has had a successful journey. This week, we will see the families of the contestants coming on the show and being a part of the contestants' performances. The contestants will share the emotional stories about their loved ones through their acts. Shoaib will perform with his wife, Dipika Kakar this week. They will put an act on how their son, Ruhaan had a struggle after he was born. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: After Dipika Kakar, Farah Khans treats Malaika Arora, Rithvik Dhanjani and others with her famous yakni pulao

Dipika and Shoaib perform on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The episode's promo has released and Dipika and Shoaib's performance leaves the judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi emotional. They later brought their son, Ruhaan on stage. This is the first time they have introduced their son, Ruhaan on TV. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi reveals Vivek Dahiya was depressed post show, 'It was all about business for makers'

They performed on Tu Jo Mila song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. As Ruhaan entered the stage, everyone looked happy and Farah Khan said that they will perform a special ceremony for the baby as it is the first time Ruhaan has come on the set.

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora perform special ceremony for Ruhaan

Farah Khan ties the holy thread and applies 'kala tika' to Ruhaan. Malaika Arora brings gift for him as well. The promo has left everyone surprised and emotional. Hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan were also seen playing with the baby.

Before the episode was shot, Dipika was spotted posing for the paparazzi with Shoaib and Ruhaan. But many of the fans noticed her baby bump and felt that she is pregnant with her second child. But her dance performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has proved that she is not pregnant.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the show had Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants.

Later, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma and Nikhita Gandhi entered as the wild card contestants.