Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim was one of the potential contender to lift the trophy of the celebrity dance-based reality show. Many hearts broke when Manisha Rani was announced as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, as Shoaib's ardent fans had voted for him in great numbers. Shoaib's wife, Dipika Kakar, also expressed her disappointment recently over the final results. However, it seems that Shoaib has moved on from the final results, and hence he recently jetted off to Dubai with wife Dipika and son Ruhaan for a much-needed break. The Sasural Simar Ka actor recently shared a glimpse of son Ruhaan enjoying the vacation. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Dhanashree Verma and choreographer Pratik Utekar's reaction to trolls prove they are unbothered AF

Shoaib Ibrahim's son Ruhaan's heartwarming reaction amidst their Dubai vacation is UNMISSABLE

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar, along with son Ruhaan, are currently vacationing in Dubai. The Sasural Simar Ka actor shared a series of pictures from the Dubai vacation. However, the video that has caught attention is that of Dipika and Shoaib's son Ruhaan. In the said video, Ruhaan can be seen enjoying Dubai's most famous Fountain show. The toddler is lying in his cradle and is seen enjoying the fountain view. Mom Dipika Kakar couldn't resist and adorably loves him with a peck on his cheek. The adorable moment is captured by Shoaib, who uploaded the video on his social media. Check out the snippets from the video below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim reacts to Manisha Rani's win; Dipika Kakar admits to being disheartened

Shoaib Ibrahim's journey on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been filled with many challenges. For starters, Shoaib was never a great dancer, which he himself accepted on the reality show. He put in a lot of effort and determination to ace each and every dance performance. He was, in fact, even hospitalized a week before the grand final. Through his vlogs, he has often mentioned that the rehearsals and dance performances sometimes used to drain him physically and mentally. Shoaib has also revealed that while winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was indeed his dream, he also wanted to win the reality show for wife Dipika. Dipika Kakar participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. However, her journey was short-lived, and she was soon eliminated. Dipika expressed that she hopes that Shoaib fulfills the dream which she was unable to achieve.