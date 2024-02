The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is just few days away. The show will soon get its winner. It is one of the most popular celebrity dance reality show. This season has been quite entertaining. Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Anjali Anand, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur were the contestants of the show and Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh and Nikhita Gandhi entered as wild card contestants. The contestants have been super amazing and gave some brilliant performances. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Shoaib Ibrahim or Shiv Thakare? Here's who will miss the chance to reach the top five

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the strongest contestants on the show. He started off with the lowest scores but has now become one of the best dancers on the show. He also has a massive fan following. Many of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fans feel that Shoaib is going to be the winner. Also Read - Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11 Top 6: Here's the grand prize the winner will take home this season

Shoaib Ibrahim falls sick ahead of grand finale

This week we have the top six finalists, Shiv, Shoaib, Manisha, Dhanashree and Adrija. However, the semi-final of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will happen and we will get the top five finalists. But, the road is not going to be easy for Shoaib. Yes, the actor has fallen sick just before the finale.

Dipika Kakar posted a picture of Shoaib sleeping on his bed with saline bottles being given to him. Sharing this picture, Dipika wrote, "This mind still wants to work and give his best! But the body has given up. Bounce back soon my hero @shoaib2087."

Well, we hope he is back soon with amazing performances for the grand finale! Get well soon, Shoaib!

Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show. Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan are seen as the hosts. The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will reportedly take place on March 2. However, the date is not yet announced yet.

But the winner of the show will get a grand prize. Along with the trophy, the winner will get an all expense free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.