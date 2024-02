Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get its winner soon. The show has been the most talked about this year. The contestants of the show have been quite entertaining. Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Vivek Dahiya, Sreerama Chandra, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia and Rajiv Thakur started off as the contestants. Later, we saw the wild card entries of Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, Nikhita Gandhi and others. The show has now got the top six contestants, Shiv, Shoaib, Manisha, Sreerama, Adrija and Dhanashree. Also Read - Virat Kohli fan makes edit of Indian team Whatsapp group chat after birth of Akaay Kohli and has a Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 connect

Shoaib Ibrahim gets trolled for his semi-finale outfit

The semi-finale episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was shot yesterday. The top six were all set to impress the audience and posed for the paparazzi in their semi-finale looks. However, Shoaib Ibrahim who is one of the strongest competitors was trolled for his semi-finale look.

He wore a black outfit which looks like Mogambo's outfit. People have trolled his look and called him the fixed winner of the show. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Shoaib is seen posing for the paparazzi and netizens have trolled him in the comments section.

One of the users wrote, "Why do I sense it that he is the fix winner in the show n also kisi aur contestants ko kabhi utna highlight krte hi nahi ye log." Another user wrote, "Band wala lag raha."

Some of them even called him overrated. However, we feel Shoaib has been performing despite being unwell and people need to appreciate the efforts.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will have their grand finale on March 2. As per reports in Filmibeat, the grand finale will be big as many popular celebrities will be gracing the show. The makers have also planned a big twist just before the finale of the show.

There will be never-seen-before performances in the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show's judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora might perform during the finale as well. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani might also perform.