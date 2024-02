Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get its winner on March 2. The show's finale is near and the contestants are making sure that they put their best foot foward. The show had the semi-finale this weekend after which Shiv Thakare got eliminated. Now, the top five finalists of the show are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sreerama Chandra, and Adrija Sinha. The semi-finale of the show was full of amazing performances and people could not stop showering love on the contestants. Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the best performers and his semi-finale act impressed the judges. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar gets emotional as she reminisces about the time when Shoaib Ibrahim lost his confidence as an actor

Shoaib Ibrahim impresses the judges

Shoaib Ibrahim and his choreographer partner, Anuradha Iyengar chose to do a Paso Doble act. They performed on Satrangi Re song. The fact that Shoaib was performing despite being unwell has impressed the judges and everyone else. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare disappointed after losing against Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim and others? Check his reaction

After his act, Shoaib said, "I am okay with losing but I won’t run away from anything. Hence I wanted to perform." Soon, Guru Randhawa praised Shoaib and said that he didn't even realise that Shoaib is unwell. He said that this is how artists should be and even he forgets everything once the mic is in his hands.

He told Shoaib and Anuradha that they were brilliant. Further, Farah Khan showered praises on Shoaib. She said, "Shoaib, what a performance! Anuradha, hats off to you; it was so powerful. You guys picked the right song. Shoaib, from your head to your expressions, everything was matching, and the 2-3 things you guys did were one wow moment after another. This is what a semi-final act should be like. This is it."

Farah Khan on shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Satrangi Re song

She them recalled the time when she had choreographed the same song for Shah Rukh Khan in Ladakh and even she was not well like Shoaib. She said how they all performed in such difficult conditions and the song has come out so nice. She said that actors and performers prove that show must go on.

The grand finale of the show will reportedly have some never-seen-before acts and many big celebrities will be coming on the show. The winner of the show will get a free trip to Yas Island and the grand trophy.