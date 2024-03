Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: After sweating it out for months on the celebrity-based dance reality show, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has finally taken the much-needed break. Shoaib, along with wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan, has reached Dubai for a mini vacation. This would be Ruhaan's first international trip. Dipika, who is an avid YouTube vlogger, also shared a few days ago about how excited she is for her son's first international trip. The family has already reached Dubai, and they even posted a few pictures from the vacation. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Exclusive: Manisha Rani feels she is not ready for the Rohit Shetty show; here's why

Shoaib Ibrahim jets off to Dubai with wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan

Shoaib Ibrahim gave his blood and sweat to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Through his vlogs, he regularly updated his fans about the challenges he faced during his stint in the reality show. Shoaib admitted that he is not a great dancer at the start of the show, but with his sheer dedication and hard work, he reached the grand finale. In fact, there was tough competition between Shoaib and winner Manisha Rani as to who will lift the trophy. Around the grand finale week, his health deteriorated to an extent that he had to be hospitalized. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare's heartwarming gesture for underprivileged kids proves he is a true winner in real life

Now that Shoaib's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey is finally over, he has taken off to Dubai along with his family. He recently also shared a few pictures from the Dubai trip. Check them out below.

During his stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Shoaib was often referred to as a true Bollywood hero and even called Shah Rukh Khan by judge Malaika Arora. Both Malaika and Farah always used to say that Shoaib certainly has a charm and an aura which is no less than a Bollywood leading actor. Shoaib also said that as much as he wanted to participate in the reality show, he wanted to win the trophy mainly because of wife Dipika Kakar's unfulfilled dream. Dipika participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8; however, her journey was short-lived as she was eliminated within a few weeks.

While Shoaib is rumoured to be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Dipika Kakar is currently on a break and is focusing on her son Ruhaan.