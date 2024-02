Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting all the love from the audience. The dance reality show has been getting good numbers on the TRP charts as well. This season we have Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. Manisha Rani, Nikitha Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and others entered the show as wild card contestants. Shoaib Ibrahim has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants. He is impressing every one with his performances. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani resumes work after being hospitalized; celebs who fell ill during shoot because of various reasons

The best part about Shoaib is his love for Dipika Kakar and his family. Dipika Kakar has been on the show to support her husband. She always makes sure she is there for him on the show. Dipika also keeps sharing how Shoaib has been working really hard for his performances. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim's sister calls him Dipika Kakar's majnu; says 'He follows her like a lost puppy'

Shoaib impresses Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judges with his scary performance

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Shoaib performing with his partner Anuradha and they will put forth a horror act. In the promo, we see everyone getting impressed with the performance while Malaika Arora gets scared as she watches the act. We also see celebrity guest, Juhi Chawla praising Shoaib for his performance. Farah Khan also praised Shoaib Ibrahim for his act.

Dipika showers love on Shoaib

Dipika has shared this promo on her Instagram stories and praised her husband for his hardwork. She wrote, "What an act! Hatts off to you Shoaib! And Hats off to Anu for thinking of a concept like this. Double prosthetics and with that harness and fire and you did it so effortlessly! Proud of you Shoaib."

Earlier, we had seen how Dipika had treated the cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with biryani. She had prepared 20 kgs chicken biryani for the contestants, judges, hosts and everyone else on the show. Everyone was impressed by her cooking skills and thanked her for the delicious treat.