Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma and Sreerama Chandra have made it to the final week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. That's right! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is now in its Grand Finale week. It's gonna be a tough competition between the TOP 5 now. It is not going to be easy for the finalist to win the trophy. They will have to give it all one last time in order to lift the trophy now. BollywoodLife has conducted a poll and want to know which Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant do you all want to see lift the trophy?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Do you see Shoaib winning?

Shoaib Ibrahim has been fighting it out before the finale. Shoaib started his journey for Dipika Kakar, his dearest wife and his little one, Ruhaan. However, he talked about how his journey has been rewarding to him in more ways than one. Shoaib has seen all the highs and lows on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak after entering the finale; fans are sure she will beat Shoaib Ibrahim and Shiv Thakare

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Do you see Adrija Sinha as the winner?

Adrija is a professional dancer. She has been paired with Akash Thapa this season. Adrija feels that reaching the TOP 5 of the dance reality TV show has been a dream come true already. She is now preparing for the finale act. Talking about Adrija Sinha's journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, she has been putting up one stellar act after another every week.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Sreerama Chandra's tryst with a new territory

Noted singer Sreerama Chandra wanted to challenge himself by doing something out of his comfort zone. He participated in Jhalak, a dance based show for the same. Each week, he challenged himself on the biggest dancing platform and proved himself week after week. Sreerama's fans want to see him win Jhalak now.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Do see Manisha Rani lifting the trophy?

Manisha Rani entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestant. She has given it all, blood sweat and tears for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The Bhojpuri actress who was last seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2 is ready to give her all once again for the last fight. She has also pinned hopes on her fans now.

Jhalak Dikhha Jaa 11 winner: Do you see Dhanashree Verma picking up the trophy?

Dhanashree Verma is also one of the wildcard contestants. She is a dancer and has taught her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree has amassed a good fan following on social media after her performances. She has been impressing viewers with her dedication an humility.

Recently, Shiv Thakare was eliminated from the show. His fans were livid with the eviction.