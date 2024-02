Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has been the talk of the town. The show began in 2006 and is still one of the most loved reality shows on TV. The eleventh season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been in the news as the show is now inching towards the finale. Many of fans are talking about the show on social media but the TRPs of the show are not that great. The show could not get much TRPs as it used to get earlier. This season has not been a hit one and hence, it seem the channel is quite upset about it. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi finally reveals the one big reason why she will never participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Channel upset with the low TRPs of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was earlier aired on Sony Tv and later it shifted to Colors TV. The first four season of the show happened on Sony and later we saw the show shifting to Colors channel. Now, until season 10 it was with Colors and now with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, it is back to its original channel, Sony TV. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sreerama Chandra gets emotional as he dedicates his performance to his parents; Malaika Arora calls him best performer

But it seems Sony TV is not quite happy with the season as it was a flop and did not get good numbers. As per reports in Filmibeat, Sony TV is not pleased with the TRPs of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and Indian Idol 14 and might scrap the new seasons of the two shows.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa had big stars like Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare and others but still the TRPs have been low. As per reports in Telly Express, the channel has reportedly decided to let go off the show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was with Colors but the low TRPs made the channel let go off the show.

And now, even Sony TV might do the team and hence it seems Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa might not return soon. Well, this is a bad news for all the fans of the dance reality show.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. Later, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma and Nikhita Gandhi joint as wild card contestants.

Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show. Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan are the hosts of this season.