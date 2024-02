Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is in the news now. The show has been the talk of the town as it is near to the grand finale. The show will soon get its winner. Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Adrija Sinha, Vivek Dahiya, Sreerama Chandra, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia and Rajiv Thakur were the contestants of this season. Later, the wild card entries happened. Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh and others entered as the wild cards. Currently, Manisha, Shiv, Shoaib, Adrija, Sreerama and Dhanashree are in the show. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar celebrate sixth wedding anniversary; their love story is no less than a hit romantic Bollywood movie

Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar celebrate sixth wedding anniversary; their love story is no less than a hit romantic Bollywood movie

An exciting grand finale for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

The semi-finale will happen between these top six and we will soon get the top five finalists of the show who will fight for the grand trophy. Well, the grand finale of the show is near and we have something exciting to share about it. As per Filmibeat, the source close to the show told them that the channel and the production house have planned to take things a notch higher for the JDJ 11 grand finale.

The source further mentioned that the finale episode will take place next month and it will be a star-studded affair as leading celebrities will grace the finale. And the makers of the show have planned to add a big twist just before the finale.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale date

The source also revealed that the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will take place on March 2. It will be a blockbuster finale with big stars performing and there will be never-seen-before acts.

Well, this sounds excited and we cannot wait to know who will be the winner. The grand finale may also have the judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi performing. Even hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani might perform.

Recently, Dipika Kakar revealed that Shoaib Ibrahim is not well and shared his picture. Shoaib has been one of the best performers and has a huge fan following.