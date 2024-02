Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get its winner soon. The celebrity dance reality show will soon have its grand finale and fans are excited about it. This season Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreeram Chandra, Sangeeta Phogat, Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur were the contestants. Later, we saw the entry of wild card contestants like Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Nikhita Gandhi. The show has now finally got the top six contestants. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Post elimination Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh pens down a note; talks about the 'ultimate reward'

Top six of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Shoaib, Shiv, Manisha, Dhanashree, Adrija, and Sreerama are the top six contestants of the show. Very soon, we will get the finalists of the show who will fight for the grand trophy of the show. Manisha Rani has been very entertaining and is loved by all on the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare show to get scrapped by channel after a flop season?

Manisha reveals who her biggest competitors are

Even the celebrity guests who come on the show have loved Manisha's performance and also her fun personality. She has now opened up about the top six contestants and revealed who has been performing well and is a competition. Speaking to Etimes, she said that all top six contestants have put in a lot of hard work and that’s why they are here.

She shared that everyone has their own USP but the two people who are performing extremely well are Adrija and Sreerama. She added, "I love their dance performances. Adrija we all know she is professionally very good and has been dancing since childhood. I feel her level in dancing is something else because she has done shows and taken training."

She further said that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a journey of a non dancer to a dancer and she loves dancing but is not trained. She gave example of Shiv, Shoaib and Sreerama who have come from different backgrounds and have never learnt dancing professionally and still everyone is performing well.