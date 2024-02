Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting all the love. The show has a massive fan following and we will soon get the winner of the show. The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is happening on March 2. Social media is all filled with stories about the reality show and people are rooting for their favourite contestants. Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma are the top five finalists of the show. Recently, we saw that Shiv Thakare got eliminated from the show. The grand finale shoot is happening today in Mumbai and the finale will go on-air on March 2. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Is Manisha Rani the first confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what she said

Shoaib Ibrahim performs on Shah Rukh Khan's songs for the finale

The promo of the grand finale is out now. Yes, Shoaib Ibrahim's promo from the grand finale episode is out and he is seen making a grand entry on Shah Rukh Khan's songs. He will be dancing on Shah Rukh Khan's Badshah song with his partner Anuradha Iyengar. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Shoaib Ibrahim holds his father's hand as he takes him to the vanity van; fans call it a pure bond

His fans have gone crazy seeing the promo and one of the users wrote, "Bring the trophy home Shoaib bhai." Another user wrote, "TROPHY AWAITS SHOAIB IBRAHIM."

Take a look at his promo here:

Dilon ka badshaah Shoaib, kya Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ka winner ban paayega? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa The Great Grand Finale, 2nd March, Saturday raat 8 baje se sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.#MalaikaArora #FarahKhan @ArshadWarsi @Shoaib_Ibrahim1… pic.twitter.com/6pRGasW4fq — sonytv (@SonyTV) February 29, 2024

Shoaib Ibrahim was spotted for the grand finale shoot with his parents. He was seen holding his father's hand as they went to the vanity van. People have been waiting for Dipika Kakar's glimpse from the finale. She has been Shoaib's biggest support in this journey.

Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora were spotted on the sets today. Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi will be the guests for the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Former contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Tanishaa Mukerji, Anjali Anand and others were also spotted for the finale shoot.

The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and his choreographer partner will get the grand trophy and a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.