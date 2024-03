Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim was one of the potential contenders to lift the trophy of the celebrity dance-based reality show. Shoaib, along with Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanshree Varma, were the top 5 finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. While many predicted that Shoaib may win the show, it was Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani who lifted the trophy. Shoaib recently stated that while he wanted to win the dance reality show, he is happy that he not only reached the grand finale but also made it to the top 3 finalists list. While Shoaib's wife Dipika Kakar admitted that she is disheartened by the result, it seems that Shoaib has moved on from the reality show and is quite okay with his defeat. Recently, Shoaib reacted to Manisha Rani's heartwarming post where she dedicated her trophy to him. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Dhanashree Verma is the most-trolled cricketer wife; Yuzvendra Chahal's better half vilified for THESE reasons

Shoaib Ibrahim reacts as Manisha Rani dedicates her trophy to him

Yesterday, Manisha Rani took to her social media handle and posted a picture featuring her and Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Dhanshree Varma. All the finalists are seen lifting the trophy. Manisha called out each and everyone the winner and stated that how it was just a matter of a few votes but in reality, each and every finalist has worked hard and deserves to win the show. Manisha also wrote a special message for everyone. For Shoaib, she wrote how he is a true actor and dancer performer and how he easily wins people's hearts with his charm. Check out the image below. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar's son Ruhaan's heartwarming reaction amidst their Dubai vacation is UNMISSABLE

Reacting to Manisha Rani's heartwarming post, Shoaib Ibrahim just a few hours ago posted an equally heartwarming reply. He reposted the above picture on social media and wrote, 'You are the one who rules everyone's heart. Once again hearty congratulations to you on your win. Enjoy the victory.' Check out the adorable reply below.

Currently, Shoaib Ibrahim is in Dubai with wife Dipika and son Ruhaan. The trio is enjoying their family time after a long time. Shoaib is rumoured to star in Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.