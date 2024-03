Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma were the top 5 finalists of the celebrity-based dance reality show. Manisha, Shoaib, and Adrija successfully grabbed the top 3 spots. However, it was Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani who emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. There was tough competition between Shoaib and Manisha about who will lift the trophy as both of them enjoy massive fan following on social media. Shoaib Ibrahim too has mentioned that winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of his biggest dreams. The Sasural Simar Ka actor has finally reacted to losing the reality show to Manisha Rani. Shoaib's wife and actress Dipika Kakar admits that she is disheartened with the results. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalist Sreerama Chandra to join Bigg Boss 18? Singer reveals

Shoaib Ibrahim reacts to Manisha Rani's win

Shoaib Ibrahim, who is an avid YouTube vlogger, recently posted a video about his grand finale day. In the same vlog, reacting to Manisha Rani's win, the actor said that he wishes all the best and luck to Manisha Rani on her win. He further added that winning or losing is part of life. He mentioned that he put a lot of hard work and he knows that even his ardent fans have left no stone unturned to vote for him in large numbers. He stated that he is thankful to God as he always dreamt of reaching the grand finale but he was able to reach the top 3. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim jets off to Dubai with wife Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan for a much-needed break [View Pics]

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar admits to being disheartened

In the same vlog, Dipika Kakar admits that she is certainly disheartened with the results. The Bigg Boss 12 winner said that one is bound to feel bad as coming so close and then not winning is something which makes you sad. She stated the amount of hard work Shoaib has put in the 17 weeks is commendable and how he has evolved so much as a dancer. She further stated that the fact that Farah Ma'am said that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will always be remembered for Shoaib Ibrahim is a very big thing. She later congratulated Manisha and wished her all the best.

Shoaib, Dipika, along with son Ruhaan, are currently vacationing in Dubai. Shoaib is rumoured to feature in Rohit Shetty's hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.