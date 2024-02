Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale is just four days away. The show has a massive fan following and is getting love. The TRPs of this season have been decent and fans are loving the contestants. Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha are the top five finalists of the show. Shiv Thakare got eliminated in the semi-finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The grand finale is happening on March 2 and the contestants are making sure that they practice well for their finale acts. Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the most loved stars and he is getting all the love from the audience. He has been performing well and has a huge fan following. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: NOT Shoaib Ibrahim, audience picks THIS contestant for the win [Poll Results]

Shoaib Ibrahim shares a fun BTS photo before the finale

Shoaib is very popular in the television industry and he has been giving the glimpse of his performances in his vlogs and social media accounts. Shoaib has now shared a fun BTS picture of his team and fans have loved it. Sharing the picture Shoaib wrote, "FINAL COUNTDOWN BEGINS After 17 week of hardwork… when u are rehersing for ur finale act!!! ek fun click to banta hai what say…??? #jhalakdikhhlajaa" Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: After Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani THIS Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant to be on Rohit Shetty's show?

His wife, Dipika quickly reacted to his post and wrote, "Bilkul banta hai!!!!" Fans also reacted to his post and one of the user wrote, "Abhi se mubarak ho". Many other fans said that Shoaib is the winner for them and they cannot wait to see him lift the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

As per reports, there will be a big twist just before the grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show will have many big celebrities coming for the finale. The grand finale will also have some never-seen-before acts. The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will get the grand trophy of the show and also a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.

Who do you guys think will win?