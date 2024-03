Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim managed to become one of the top 3 finalists of the show along with Manisha Rani and Adrija Sinha. However, his dream of lifting the trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 remained unfulfilled as Manisha Rani was declared the winner on March 2, 2024. While Shoaib was hopeful of winning, he recently also mentioned that when he started his journey on the dance-based reality show, his only dream was to be in the top 5 finalists as he was not sure of his dancing skills. The Sasural Simar Ka actor recently mentioned what is the one thing he will miss the most about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora humorously tackles criticism over her vegetarianism in Farah Khan's recent video

Shoaib Ibrahim shares what he will miss the most from the dance reality show

Shoaib Ibrahim, along with television, is a renowned name on YouTube as well. He is an avid vlogger and often shares his thoughts and details about his personal and professional life in the vlogs. In one such vlog, Shoaib mentioned that while he wanted to win the show, he has graciously accepted the result as God's will, as according to him, whatever happens is God's plan and he has full trust in him. The actor mentioned that when he started his first rehearsal, he faced many challenges as he had a bulky body for dance, and initially, he also found even the warm-up sessions difficult. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim reacts as Manisha Rani dedicates her trophy to him; says, 'Sabke dilon par...'

Shoaib stated that now that the show is over, he will miss going to Filmistaan studio every day and sweating it out in the dance rehearsals. He stated that his journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was beautiful and how he will stay in touch with his main and assistant choreographers. The actor also mentioned that he will soon be visiting his hometown, Maudaha, as people from there have voted in huge numbers, and he can at least thank them by visiting his hometown.