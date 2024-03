Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: The 11th season of the celebrity-based dance reality show starring Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare and others became the talk of the town for many reasons. Be it the contestants' dance performances or judges' hilarious banter, the show certainly had everything: dance, comedy, and other essential elements. However, what most people felt was that this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 had more drama than dance. Almost every episode, a contestant's personal life was the topic of discussion. In fact, some episodes were filled with more drama than dance. Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will soon be donning the hat of host for Super Star Singer 3, reveals in an exclusive conversation if Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and most reality shows highlight more drama and less talent. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim shares what he will miss the most from the dance reality show; says 'I am already...'

Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare's show was more about drama than dance? Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacts

Shedding light on reality shows hogging the limelight more on a contestant's personal life, Haarsh Limbachiyaa said, "What I believe is that you connect with people only when you know that person's story. Otherwise, that person is just a normal human being to you. In reality shows, if you don't show a contestant's real-life story, you are only going to perceive the contestant based on his or her aura. If you like the aura, you will continue watching the show; if you don't like it, you will stop." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani and others dance their heart out at Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday bash

He further added, "The reason we show a contestant's personal story is that we want the audience to connect with that specific contestant. The way to portray a story can sometimes be emotional, sometimes funny, and sometimes very normal. If a contestant cries in a reality show, viewers may feel that we made the contestant cry, but we aren't deliberately doing that; the contestants get overwhelmed that celebrities are praising and talking about their struggles."

For those unaware, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 received severe bashing for highlighting celebrities' personal lives rather than their dance talents. Incidents like arranging a wedding ceremony for Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, making Shoaib Ibrahim's son Ruhaan's debut on the stage, Dipika Kakar frequently feeding guests with biryani, and others made a section of viewers feel that the makers are trying too hard to grab TRPs by cashing in on their contestants' personal lives.