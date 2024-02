Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting all the love and the TRPs of the show have been decent. The celebrity dance reality show has a massive fan following and this season, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur entered the show as participants. Later, we saw Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, and Nikhita Gandhi entering the show as the wild card contestants. This season, Shoaib Ibrahim has become the talk of the town. He has a massive fan following and is also performing really well. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare trends as fans feel judges are biased towards Shoaib Ibrahim; say 'Favouritism at its peak now'

He is quite famous for his vlogs with family and wife, Dipika Kakar. They both have been loved as a couple. The latest performance by Shoaib with his choreographer partner, Anuradha Iyengar has grabbed all the attention. It was the grand costumes special week and Shoaib's act impressed the judges. He won the title of the performer of the week. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani resumes work after being hospitalized; celebs who fell ill during shoot because of various reasons

Shoaib shares BTS video of his latest performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

He performed on Shah Rukh Khan's song, Jadu Teri Nazar song. It was a devilish act and special guest Juhi Chawla was also impressed with it. The actor got a perfect 30 score for it. He has now opened up about the hard work that went behind the act.

He shared a BTS video of the act on Instagram. In the video, he is seen rehearsing with his partner and they look drained out. He thanked his entire team for their hard work. Sharing the video, Shoaib wrote, "Yess iss act ke peeche bahut mehnat lagi… sirf meri hi nahi sabki … sabse pehle puri team ko thank u @anu_iyengar @aj_on_gram @tusharkhe and spl thankyou to prosthetic team @vilashchaurasiya_ @doshiamod for doing such an amazing job humaare act ka backbone was this!! And aap sabne iss act ko itna pasand kiya ki hum sabki saari mehnat vasool hogayee thank u dil se aap sabko."

Fans call Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 biased

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was also trending post the grand costume special episode as fans were upset with the judges, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi for being biased towards Shoaib. Netizens did not like the judges criticising Shiv Thakare for a good act and giving him less marks.

People felt that Shiv was much better than Shoaib and still he got just 24 marks out of 30.