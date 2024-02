Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will very soon get its winner. The show has been one of the most popular dance reality shows and it getting all the love. The eleventh season has got good response and people are loving the contestants. Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Adrija Sinha, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Rajiv Thakur were seen as the contestants. Later, the wild card contestants entered. Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, Dhanashree Verma and Nikhita Gandhi entering the show as the wild card contestants. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare trends on twitter for his reply to host Gauahar Khan's question; fans hail him as the winner

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani performs romantic dance with Shahid Kapoor; fans call her heroine material [Watch Video]

Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the most talked about contestants. He was the lowest scorer in the first week but later has turned out to be an amazing dancer. He has been giving tough competition to many other contestants and his popularity is huge. He is one of the top stars on the reality show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Sreerama Chandra reveals he wants a life partner like Malaika Arora; admires THIS contestant from the show

Trending Now

Shoaib's request to fans

Shoaib tries to do something different every week and his last week's performance in the costume special episode won hearts. However, this week, he could not impress the judges with his performance. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen as the guests on the show to promote their film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya and Shoaib performs on Saree Ke Fall Sa song.

However, it seems her failed to get good scores. He took to Instagram to share his picture with partner, Anuradha Iyenger and shared how he has had many ups and downs in this journey. He also requested the fans to support him so that he can reach the finals.

Fans call Shoaib the winner

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "14th week & the journey has not been easy at all… being the lowest scorer of the season with a 16 in the first scoring performance and then giving my best each week… pushing my limits and apni taraf se apna best kiya kabhi pass hua kabhi fail… jaise iss week fail hogaya… marks kam hain…. lekin ab tak aaplogon ka support meri himmat bana raha … and now from here on Aakhri 3 hafton me aapke pyaar aur support ki bahut zyaada zaroorat hai aur iss week to bahut zyaada kyunki mai finals me khade hona chahta hun… ek mauka chahta hun wahan bhi apna best dene ka… and ye sirf aapke votes kar sakte hain….so please please please do vote for me today.. from 9:30 pm to 12 am sonyliv app pe … bhulna nahi please"

As soon as he shared this, fans supported him in the comments section. Many said that he is the winner of the show and he will win the show. People called him the winner and showered love on him.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

Shoaib and his Vlogs are quite famous and fans love watching him with his wife, Dipika Kakar and son, Ruhaan. Recently, the fans of Shiv Thakare accused the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi of being biased towards Shoaib.