Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 recently saw Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh getting eliminated from the show. Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha, Shiv Thakare and Sreerama Chandra are now competing with each other to secure a place in the finale. Just past this weekend, we saw Shoaib Ibrahim perform on Tu Jo Mila with Dipika Kakar on stage. They were joined by their little munchkin Ruhaan who made his debut on-screen for the first time. Shoaib shared a BTS video, a vlog of his rehearsals recently.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares a new vlog video; father expresses concern over scores

In the latest vlog shared by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant and actor Shoaib Ibrahim on his YouTube channel, we saw Shoaib enjoying Mutton made by his mother after a long time. He also enjoyed a meal with his father after a while. Shoaib is very busy with the rehearsals these days. Two acts every week have been introduced and hence, preparing for the same takes away a lot of his time. Last weekend on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, we saw Dipika Kakar join him in the act, replacing his choreo-partner Aradhana. Shoaib vlogged about the rehearsals and more. Also Read - Dipika Kakar pens an appreciation post for Shoaib Ibrahim for being a wonderful father and husband

Before leaving for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 rehearsals, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen seeing off everyone, his mother, father, Dipika and others. While taking leave from his father, we see Shoaib asking them about the previous week's performance. Shoaib Ibrahim's father expresses happiness in his performance but says that scores were quite low. Shoaib pacifies his father saying that it is okay. In the video, we also see Shoaib requesting fans to keep voting for him on multiple counts. He asks his family members to vote for him too. Also Read - Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal face of son Ruhaan; here's who fans feel he resembles

Dipika Kakar impresses with her rehearsals for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Dipika Kakar is one talented actress. She has worked hard to be where she is today. Though right now, she is enjoying motherhood, Dipika recently returned for a small act on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for Shoaib. She and Ruhaan joined him for the Rishton Ka Jalsa week. Dipika was seen rehearsing again and again and she even teased Shoaib who said that it would only take an hour. Dipika not only rehearsed in the studio but also on stage. It shows her hard work and dedication towards her work. And it will also make you miss watching her on-screen.

Meanwhile, recently, Dipika's appearance grabbed headlines. Netizens are wondering if Dipika is pregnant again.