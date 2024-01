Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most loved contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He has been impressing everyone with his performance and one of the best things about him is his love for his family. Shoaib is very close to his family and especially to his wife, Dipika Kakar. Dipika has been on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 many times. She has supported him and even treated the cast and crew of the show with delicious food. Dipika and Shoaib's love story is no less than a fairy tale. They also have their YouTube channels where they keep posting about their daily life and about their family time as well. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim's wife Dipika Kakar treats the cast and judges with delicious food items

For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dipika Kakar gives a glimpse of Shoaib Ibrahim feeding Ruhaan for the first time; says 'This moment had to be captured'

Dipika has been spotted a lot of times on the sets. Shoaib's mother was also present once and now finally his sister, Saba will be seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Saba is very close to Shoaib and Dipika. She is always seen in their vlogs and always supports them. Saba will seen in the upcoming episode with Shoaib. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: After Biryani, Dipika Kakar bakes Australian delicacy for Shoaib Ibrahim and rest of the cast and crew

Trending Now

Saba shares Shoaib is dependent on Dipika Kakar

Saba will be seen sharing some secrets about her brother on the sets. She will inform everyone that Shoaib is the epitome of obedience. He follows the advice of his parents to the T but he is dependent on Dipika at home. She said that he is partially glued to her following her around the house like a lost puppy throughout the day. This is a big story in TV news.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. They got married in February 2018. They welcomed a baby boy, Ruhaan. Post the birth of the baby, Dipika announced she is taking a break from work.

Recently, we saw how Dipika impressed everyone on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 by preparing 20 kgs of biryani for everyone. Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and everyone else were impressed by her.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the show has Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

Manisha Rani, Nikitha Gandhi, Sagar Parekh and others entered the show as wild card contestants. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are the hosts of the show.