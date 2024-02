Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant Sreerama Chandra recently dedicated his dance performance to his parents. He even apologized to them for not spending much time. Sreerama and his parents broke down into tears and got emotional during his dance performance. The contestants and judges also got emotional. Malaika Arora called his performance the best. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar bring Ruhaan on stage; Farah Khan, Malaika Arora perform special ceremony for the baby

Sreerama even said that he he started feeling guilty 2-3 years ago that he was unable to spend time with his parents. He even said that people who want to grow in life, get less time with their parents. Gauahar Khan, Manisha, Sagar and Shoaib got teary-eyed listening to Sreerama.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar impressed everyone with their emotional performance. They also made their son Ruhaan's TV debut. Sreerama recently spotted seeking blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday as he visited the newly consecrated temple. Sreerama has embarked on a spiritual journey ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's grand finale and looked handsome in traditional wear as he visited the temple. He even interacted with local people and explored some local food in the city.

Watch Sreerama Chandra's video

On the work front, Sreerama was seen in Indian Idol season 5 in 2010. He is a playback singer in the Telugu film industry and has even lent his voice to songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.