Sreerama Chandra who is currently seen winning hearts with his exceptional dance performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 revealed his Valentine's Day plans. In an interview with ETimes TV, Sreerama mentioned that he has been single for a long time now and hopes to start dating soon. He even said that he wants a life partner like Malaika Arora. Yes, you read that right!

Sreerama who has successfully reached the top 8 thanked his audience for voting for him. He even revealed that Malaika is the most special person to him. Sreerama said that he will be performing in the coming week for Valentine's special which is dedicated to Malaika. He even revealed that he has a lot of love and wants to show it to the special person. He said that he wants a partner who can understand him and who is loyal towards him. He also said that he needs a partner who is sweet and should be respectful towards him.

Sreerama also said that all the contestants in the show are committed and he would like to perform with Manisha Rani as she is bubbly, sweet and spontaneous. He even said that he likes her as she is cute and would like to dance with her.