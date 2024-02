Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most popular celebrity dance reality shows on television. The show has been gaining a lot of attention these days due to its controversy and favoritism. Contestant Sreerama Chandra who is known for his magical voice and amazing performance on the stage was recently spotted seeking blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The singer-ctor visited the newly consecrated Ram Mandir to seek Lord Rama's blessings. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi reveals Vivek Dahiya was depressed post show, 'It was all about business for makers'

It seems as if Sreerama has embarked on a spiritual journey ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's grand finale. The actor donned a traditional wear as he visited the temple and was elated. He even interacted with local people and explored some local food in the city.

The actor took to his social media and shared a video about his one-day trip to Ayodhya. He even shared glimpses of his visit with his fans and followers. Well, currently Sreerama is winning hearts with his dance performances in the show and fans already hail him as the winner. The star singer is one of the strongest contestants on the show and has been ruling hearts with his consistent performances on the show. Not just the judges, but also the fans appreciate his hard work. Fans want him to lift the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's trophy.

On the work front, Sreerama was seen in Indian Idol season 5 in 2010 and started his career as a playback singer in the Telugu film industry. He has even lent his voice to songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.