Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is doing great and people are loving it. The dance reality show has a massive fan following. This season, we have Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. Tanishaa has been doing well in the show. She is showing improvement every week and impressing the judges. This week, we will see veteran actress Meenakshi Sheshadri gracing the show as the guest. The contestants will have to dance to her favourite songs. Tanishaa will be seen performing on Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye song.

Tanishaa dedicates her performance to her pet

She will be dedicating her performance to her pet who stood by her side in the most difficult times. The act will be about the bond between Tanishaa and her furry friend, Leo. Her friend is unwell and she will perform for him. Malaika and Farah complimented her for her emotional act. Also Read - Dipika Kakar reaches Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets with son Ruhaan to cheer for Shoaib Ibrahim; fans say 'Nazar na lage'

Tanishaa was in coma during the shoot of her debut film

Tanishaa then revealed that when she was shooting for her debut film Sssshhh she had slipped into coma. They were shooting for the film in Manali and while travelling there with her costars and directors, they met with an accident. Everyone was injured and had fractures but she fell out of the car and went underneath it. She had a concussion. Also Read - Dipika Kakar prepares 20 kgs biryani for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 cast and crew; husband Shoaib Ibrahim praises her

She revealed that her mother literally thought she died. The doctors told Tanishaa that she cannot continue shooting and the makers of the film said that they cannot continue with the film without her. It took a year for the swelling in the brain but she completed the film. This is a big story in TV news.

She was at home for a month that time and her pet dog, Maxx, who has passed away was always with her besides her bed. In the start, Tanishaa had revealed that she is in the show to make a name for herself. She said she cannot become a star like Kajol and Ajay Devgn.