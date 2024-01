Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is the talk of the town. The reality show has Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants. Tanishaa Mukerji has been performing well and she has spoken a lot about her sister Kajol and brother-in-law, Ajay Devgn. The lady has been doing well in the show and also spoke about how she could not be a star like her family members. She has now once again opened up about Ajay Devgn. Tanishaa started her acting career in 2003 with the film Sssshhh… but that movie did not work well. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Arshad Warsi has a different take on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Tanishaa reveals Ajay Devgn helped her when she was out of work

Tanishaa spoke to Siddharth Kannan and said that brother-in-law Ajay Devgn helped her after she was out of work. Tanishaa said that when her career was down, Ajay Devgn came in. She said that Ajay Devgn came and asked what is happening with her career.

She added that he came in after her debut film and after she was out of work for 2-3 years. She said that Ajay Devgn got her a secretary as at that time there used to be secretaries. KS Sanjay was fixed as her secretary with Ajay Devgn.

She further said, "Ajay is a lovely human being and really takes care of the family." She then revealed that she had film offers during the initial days of her career but she did not take it up as she could not connect with them. She said that she came in the industry at a very odd time and she felt she wasn't real actor back then. This is a big story in TV news.

Wild card contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the show will see wild card entries this week. Manisha Rani, Awez Darbar, Sagar Parekh, Nikhita Gandhi, Dhanshree Verma, Glenn Saldanha will be seen as the wild card contestants.