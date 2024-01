Tanishaa Mukerji is a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The lady came on-screen after a long time and has spoken a lot about her family on the show. She has made many revelations about her career and shared how her family had helped her during the time she was down. Tanishaa has shared how she had to struggle a lot to make a name for herself and also revealed that she could not become a star like her family members are. Recently, the actress had opened up about how brother-in-law Ajay Devgn had tried to save her career in the past when she was out of work for 2-3 years. Now, the diva has opened up about her breakup with actor, Uday Chopra. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Sunny Leone faced hypocrisy when she had entered the Bigg Boss house!

Tanishaa Mukerji talks about her break up with Uday Chopra

Tanishaa and Uday Chopra were dating in the past. Speaking to Bollywood Shaddis, Tanishaa revealed that she and Uday met during Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge shoot and they become friends. She added that they met during such a shoot and they came close and fell in love. She further spoke about her breakup. Also Read - Gangs of Hasseypur: Devang Patel spoofs Yo Yo Honey Singh's hit songs!

She said the breakup happened because we realised something was not working and it was natural. She added that people make break up a big issue and said that they are still friends. Tanishaa and Uday did Neil and Nikki together and Tanishaa revealed that she was comfortable while shooting for Neil and Nikki as she knew Uday. Also Read - Kajol: Bigg Boss was a traumatic experience for Tanishaa Mukherji!

She added that she was happy she was shooting with her boyfriend. She further revealed, "It was too much kissing on-screen. My sister (Kajol) has not watched the film till today. Even I tell my friend's kids to watch it after growing up a little bit. That conservativeness exists in our country."

