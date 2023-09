Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 returned to television after a gap of five years and it was a successful show. The grand re-opening of the show was loved by all. It was a treat to watch the dance reality show after such a long time. Now, the show is coming back with a new season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s teaser released a few days ago. The show will be telecast on a new channel now. The show will begin soon and there are a lot of names coming up who can be a part of the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Ayesha Singh, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan approached for the show?

Earlier, it was reported that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached for the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav have also been approached to be a part of the show.

Surbhi Chandna approached for JDJ 11?

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Karishma Kotak have also reportedly agreed to take up the dance reality show. Now, new names are coming forward who can be a part of the show. As per reports in TellyChakkar, Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna has got the offer. Yes, she has been approached but there is no confirmation on the show. Surbhi Chandna has never been a part of reality shows and if she takes up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, it would be her debut reality show.

Urvashi Dholakia to participate in JDJ 11?

Apart from Surbhi, as per Etimes, Urvashi Dholakia has also got the offer for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Urvashi is in talks with the makers and she might do the show if everything falls in place. Earlier, Urvashi has done Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend, Anuj Sachdeva. Urvashi is currently seen in Pushpa: Impossible as a lawyer.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will reportedly begin from November 1. However, there is no confirmation about the same from the makers. Gunjan Saxena won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 while Rubina Dilaik emerged as the runner-up of the show.