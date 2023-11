Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is starting from November 11. The show has been one of the most popular dance reality shows. It has a massive fan following. The show has been running on Colors since a long time but it has now shifted to its original channel, Sony TV. The promos of the show are out and even the contestants list is out now. Fans are super excited to see the new season of the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 FIRST PROMO: Shoaib Ibrahim turns contestant; Arshad Warsi joins Malaika Arora, Farah Khan as judge [Watch]

Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur are the participants this year. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Tejasswi Prakash to host with Paritosh Tripathi? Farah Khan confirms joining as judge

Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen as the hosts of the show. This year, Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan will be the judges of the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Hina Khan to make a comeback on TV with the dance reality show?

Trending Now

Tanisha Mukerji gets teary eyed

The promos of the show have been quite interesting. Recently, a promo released where Tanishaa Mukerji is seen giving her first performance on the show. She is seen dancing on Laila Mai Laila. Judges Farah, Malaika and Arshad praise her.

Farah also says that she is a star now. Tanishaa is then seen revealing why she decided to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She got teary eyed and said that in her family, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are stars and she is not.

Take a look at the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Tanisha Mukerji and Gauahar Khan reunite

Tanishaa has been a part of Bigg Boss 7 as well. She emerged as the first runner up while Gauahar Khan was the winner. Tanishaa and Gauahar did not get along in Bigg Boss 7. They were always against each other. Now, the two of them will also be reuniting for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the show has returned after five years and Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of the show. Rubina Dilaik was the runner up and the show had Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the judges. Maniesh Paul hosted the show.