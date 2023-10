TV is all about reality shows right now. People are all excited about the upcoming reality shows on television. Bigg Boss 17 is the news and will begin soon. However, another reality show fans are eagerly waiting for is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show began in 2006 and is one of the top dance reality shows. The season 10 of the show had returned last year after a gap of five years and now again we will see Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Hina Khan to make a comeback on TV with the dance reality show?

The show used to air on Sony TV originally and later it shifted to Colors. Now, the show is back to the original channel. The teaser of the show also released recently and it is making everyone go crazy already. A lot of news and stories are on internet about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

As per reports, Shivangi Joshi, Shoaib Ibrahim, Hina Khan Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Karuna Pandey and others have been approached for the show.

Tejasswi Prakash to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

It was being reported that Maniesh Paul will be hosting the show like last year but now the latest news says that Tejasswi Prakash has been approached to host the show. As per reports in ETimes, Tejasswi Prakash is in talks with the makers. They are discussing about money and soon things will be finalized.

Paritosh Tripathi who is seen as Mamaji in Super Dancer will also be joining Tejasswi as the host for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Talking about the judges of the show, as per reports, Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan have been approached.

Farah Khan confirms being a judge on JDJ 11?

Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar have reportedly stepped down as the judges. However, now Farah Khan has given a big hint that he is joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as the judge.

She shared a video on Instagram where she is seen grooving on the title song of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She is also seen doing the hook step of the dance reality show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will reportedly begin from November 1. The show will go on upto February 2024. Are you guys excited to see your favourite celebrities dancing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?