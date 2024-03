Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is the talk of the town. It is one of the most popular dance reality shows and today, we will get the winner. Yes, it is time for the great grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and fans are super excited about it. Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma are the top five finalists of the show. The show is getting all the love since it began and now social media is all filled with posts about who will win the show. As per reports on social media, Manisha Rani has won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She had entered the show as a wild card contestant and has won the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Finale: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim's performances; Sara Ali Khan and other celebrity guest – here’s what to expect

Who are the top 3 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

A video of her with the trophy has also gone viral but there is no official confirmation yet. The grand finale is happening today and the promos of it are out now. In the latest promo, we see the winner of the show being announced. The top five finalists are seen performing together for the last time and then we see hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani speaking about the winner.

Judges Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora wait eagerly for the announcement of the winner with the beautiful trophy in their hands. However, what grabs attention is Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha standing together holding hands as the hosts are about to announce the winner.

Sreerama Chandra and Dhanashree Verma are standing away from them. This proves that we have got to know the top three finalists of the show. Yes, it is Manisha, Shoaib and Adrija who will be the top three.

Take a look:

Grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The grand finale will have Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi as the guests. Former contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Rajeev Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanisha Mukerji will also be performing for the finale.

Watch the video of Manisha Rani from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and their choreographer partner will get a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi as well.