Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 is keeping the audience hooked to their celebrity dance reality show with their rising entertainment quotient every day. The makers are introducing new themes and contestants' spectacular dances performed seem to be winning hearts. Moreover, celebrities' interesting revelations about their personal lives are making audiences glued to the screens. The makers are churning out some fun entertaining moments. On the other hand, the competition between the contestants is getting tougher with every passing day.

A new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 has been out on social media wherein judge Farah Khan was seen playing a rapid-fire round with her co-judge Malaika Arora. Farah's quirky questions for Malaika will make you laugh out loud. Farah was seen asking Malaika about her wedding plans. Well, there have been rumours about Malaika's wedding with Arjun Kapoor and fans are eagerly waiting to know, when the two will tie the knot.

During her rapid-fire segment, Farah asks '2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent and actress se double parent and actress banane waali hai?' Malaika said, Phir se mujhe kisi ko goad mein lena padega? Iska matlab kya hai?' Host Gauahar Khan was seen explaining Malaika that Farah is asking when she will get married. Malaika quickly said, 'Agar koi hai toh main 100 percent tayar hoon.' She adds saying, 'Koi hai se matlab koi pooche main kar lungi shaadi.' Later, she says 'Once bitten, twice very shy'.

On the personal front, Malaika is currently rumoured to be dating Arjun Kapoor and the two are painting the town red with their love. While Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan recently tied the knot to girlfriend Sshura Khan.