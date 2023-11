Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married since 2016. Divyanka has been a star and Vivek is also a well-known actor. But Divyanka's popularity is quite high. Vivek has joined Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to prove his mettle as an artist. He recently confessed to being known as Vivek Divyanka Tripathi. The actor promises Divyanka to make her proud with his work in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Shiv Thakare reveals if his Bigg Boss 16 Mandali wished him for his new show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Vivek Dahiya leaves Divyanka Tripathi teary-eyed

A new promo was released by the channel in which we see Vivek Dahiya opening up about how he is known as Divyanka's husband or as Vivek Divyanka Tripathi. Vivek says that through Jhalak, he will make her proud of him. The visuals of Vivek's stunning contemporary act follow and we see Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan gushing over Vivek and his performance. While Arshad, Malaika and Farah are praising Vivek, Divyanka turns emotional and calls his act "beautiful". Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Did comparisons with sister Kajol hurt Tanishaa Mukerji? Actress reveals the truth

Just a couple of days ago, Divyanka Tripathi had asked a team of paparazzi to include Vivek's name in their captions. She complained to the team that they always write him as Divyanka's husband. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress proceeds to ask the paps Vivek's full name. They answer it and promise to mention his full name. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Aamir Ali reveals who is his biggest competition on the show; Shiv Thakare, Tanisha Mukerji or Shoaib Ibrahim?

Vivek reveals Divyanka pushed him to do the show

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Vivek revealed that it was Divyanka who pushed him to take up Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He was contemplating the offer at first and felt that he was not ready to do it. He also thought about taking some dancing lessons and then giving Jhalak a try next year. Divyanka asked him to shut up, take the offer and go with the flow. She told him that nothing is stopping him and that he should just enjoy the moment and the process. At present, Vivek does not have anything in hand and his other projects have been delayed. He is glad to have taken this opportunity.