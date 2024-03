Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most loved dance reality show. This season was quite successful and people loved the contestants. The grand finale of the show happened today (March 2). Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma are the top five finalists of the show. Later, we saw Sreerama and Dhanashree getting eliminated. Shoaib, Adrija and Manisha were in the top three. And, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is Manisha Rani. Manisha entered the show as a wild card contestant. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Sreerama Chandra reacts to being compared to Hrithik Roshan by Farah Khan; says 'I am on cloud nine'

Manisha Rani wins the show

She and her partner Ashutosh Pawar won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Judges, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi handed over the trophy to Manisha. Manisha was super excited after winning the show and she thanked her fans. She said her fans have proved that they love her and she trusts them more than anyone else. Ashutosh Pawar also got emotional on winning the show.

Manisha won the grand trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs. Apart from this, she and Ashutosh won a free trip to Yas Island, Abu Dabi.

The grand finale had Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi as the guests. Former contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Rajeev Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanisha Mukerji were also present for the big day with their choreographer partners.

The finale was shot 2-3 days ago. Yesterday, Farah Khan threw a party at her place for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa people to celebrate the successful show. They were all seen dancing and singing at the party. The pictures and videos have gone viral.

Talking about Manisha Rani, she has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was the second runner-up on the show. Congratulations, Manisha Rani!