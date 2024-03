Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma were the top 5 finalists of the celebrity-based dance reality show. The grand final took place yesterday, where all five finalists performed their final acts. Although the grand finale episode will be shown on television on 2nd March 2024, rumours are rife that Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani has emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim performs on Shah Rukh Khan's songs for the grand finale; fans say 'Bring trophy home'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani lifts the trophy?

According to a report on Gossip TV, Manisha Rani has been declared the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Although there is no official confirmation from either Manisha Rani, her team, or the channel, the buzz is quite strong that Manisha has indeed lifted the trophy. Before the grand finale, speculations were rife that either Shoaib Ibrahim or Manisha Rani would win the celebrity-based dance reality show. According to the voting trends, Shoaib and Manisha gave each other tough competition. However, yesterday's voting trends showed Manisha Rani leading in the number one spot, beating Shoaib Ibrahim by a large margin. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani and others are all set for the big day; finalists pose for the paparazzi

While many social media users are overjoyed with Manisha's win, a few also stated that Manisha is not the deserving winner. Netizens said that although Manisha is a good dancer, the fact that she was a wild card entry and her journey and efforts were short compared to other contestants like Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, and Sreerama Chandra, didn't make her the deserving candidate to win the show.

People are especially feeling bad for Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra. While Adrija is the youngest contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and also a great dancer, Sreerama Chandra's journey has been an inspiring one as he made great efforts from being a non-dancer to being one of the best performers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Shoaib Ibrahim time and again mentioned that winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is very important for him as it is not just his dream but also his wife Dipika Kakar's dream to see him lift the trophy. Dipika Kakar participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, but unlike Shoaib, her journey was short-lived, and she soon got eliminated.