Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was a successful one. Some of the big names from the TV industry were a part of it. Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha and many more were the contestants of the show. Manisha Rani entered the show as a wildcard contestant but in no time she managed to win everyone's hearts. She proved to be a total entertainment package. All her performances received great response from the judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi. Now that she is a winner, Manisha Rani is speaking about her journey. In a recent interview, she spoke about performing with a knee injury.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates

Manisha Rani on dancing with knee injury

In an interview with Times Now Digital, Manisha Rani's choreographer Ashutosh Pawar revealed that Manisha Rani had a very bad knee injury and that he was very scared as to how she will be able to perform. The dance performance required them to be on their knees and hand. He said hats off to Manisha as she showed courage and performed. Manisha Rani also chimed in and said that she performed during the finale with bandages on her knee. She had a swelling but she thought that it is her finale performance and that she has to do it. She was like 'dard hi hoga chot hi lagega lekin kar lenge'. Now that's the spirit.

Manisha Rani on how life changed after Bigg Boss OTT 2

In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Manisha Rani spoke about how her life changed after Bigg Boss OTT 2 and winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She was quoted saying, "Bahut interesting raha sab kuch life mein after Bigg Boss OTT 2. After Bigg Boss OTT 2, life has changed a lot. Jo Bigg Boss OTT 2 jitne ki khwahish adhuri thi, runner-up bann gaye the hum par usme bhi khush the hum kyunki logo ka pyaar mila. Lekin abhi Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 ki winner ban gayi hu toh khush double triple hai. Mere khushi ka koi thikana nahi raha."