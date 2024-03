Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has ended and we have got the winner of the show. Yes, Manisha Rani and her choreographer partner, Ashutosh Pawar won the show. She had entered the show as a wild card contestant and was the first wild card to have won the show. Apart from Manisha, Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma were also in the top five. Shoaib, Manisha and Adrija were in the top three and Manisha was declared the winner. Manisha thanked her fans after winning the show. Ashutosh also got emotional after winning the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Exclusive: Manisha Rani talks about winning the dance reality show; reveals how life changed after Bigg Boss OTT 2

Manisha Rani's heart-touching post

Manisha Rani has now shared a heart-touching post on Instagram. She spoke about how she came from a small town and won the dance reality show. She thanked her fans from the bottom of her heart and said that she will be sleeping like a baby.

Sharing her pictures from the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale, she wrote, "DREAMS DO COME TRUE. Aaj shabd kam hain aapki tareef mein..Bihar ke chote gaon se aai ek choti se ladki ne bade sapne dekhe!! Aur us sapne ko pura karne ke liye pura hindustan saath aa gaya... Sukriya un sab ko jinhone mujhe jhalak ki journey mein itna pyar diya aur trophy bhi mere hath mein dilwai sirf yahi khaungi. Aap ki tareef mein kya kahen. Aap hamari jaan ban gaye. I am happy...So happy..m going to sleep like a baby today after a hard day’s work and it’s all because of my FANS = FAMILY. Sooo grateful #ManishaRani #ManishaSquad #jhalakdikhlajaa11"

As soon as she posted this, Awez Darbar, Gauahar Khan, Sourabh Patel, Prince Narula, Jad Hadid and others congratulated her.

Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi came as the guests on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale. Sagar Parekh, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Rajeev Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanisha Mukerji and other former contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 were also present.

Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora were the judges of the show while Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani were the hosts.