Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has come to an end. Manisha Rani has been crowned as the winner. The lady who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 2 managed to mesmerise all with her dancing skills and won the show. The lady won the trophy as well as Rs 30 lakh prize money. Manisha Rani has definitely come a long way in her journey to fame. In a recent interview post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 victory, Manisha Rani revealed how she manifested her win. She also spoke about her journey, how she ran away from home and tried to make a name for herself in the field of dancing.

Manisha Rani opens up about her journey to fame

In an interview with Etimes, Manisha Rani recalled her struggling days. She said that she always aspired to be a dancer. She revealed that she ran away from home and went to Kolkata. Somehow she managed to get a project of a background dancer for Rs 500. She said that even though this dream of winning a show came after a decade, she struggled for it a lot. Manisha Rani also quipped, "Humne woh sab kiya hai jo hamaari aukaat ke baahar tha, humne woh saare dreams dekhe hain jo shaayad kabhi possible nahi the." She is happy that her hardwork has paid off. Manisha commented "If you had asked the Manisha from 2012, yeh jeet aukaat ke baahar thi." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan slaps a guest for questioning Ruhi's character; suspicious Abhira raises questions about their past

Manisha Rani on wildcard contestants winning reality shows

Manisha Rani also spoke about how people state that wildcard contestants do not deserve to win reality shows. In her opinion, wildcard contestants deserve to win as they work double to reach and connect with the audiences to a level whether all the others have already reached. She entered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard contestants and in no time she became a favourite of all. Her entertainment quotient paired with dancing skills kept her in the news.

Manisha Rani managed to beat Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma to win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Now it remains to be seen what's next for her after this win.