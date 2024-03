Manisha Rani became the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. After her attaining fame from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani entered the dance reality show as a wildcard contestant. And in no time, she managed to wow the judges and audiences with her dance moves. The young influencer enthralled everyone with her energetic dance moves. She also turned into an entertainment package as she cracked jokes on the show. In the end, Manisha Rani managed to beat everyone to win the trophy. Along with her, stars like Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha and Dhanashree Verma were the finalists of the show that was judged by Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi. Well, but it seems Manisha Rani has now got an overdose of dancing and does not want to participate in any dance reality show further. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha Rani does not wish to associate with Elvish Yadav; takes this step after unfollowing him on Instagram

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Rani was asked if she would like to be a part of any other dance reality show again. To this, the lady jokingly said, "Ho gaya ek life ka jeet liye, Ganga naha liye abhi, ab koi dance wala show nahi karna hai, sacchi bahut mehnat hai ismien." She went on to assert that she is going to take a break of a month from dancing as she has done so much over her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In fact, she even went on to add, "Aisa lag raha hum ab 10 saal nahi naachenge, jitna hum naach liye hai." For her fans, however, Manisha Rani plans to make a few videos of her dancing and post on social media. But she does not want to take up anything as exhaustive as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Okay then!

What's next for Manisha Rani?

It is yet to be known what is next for Manisha Rani. The diva was papped at the Mumbai airport recently as she left for Bihar to meet her family after the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 win. Recently, she also shared a video in which she could be seen celebrating her big win with kids. She cut a cake with them and had a gala time.